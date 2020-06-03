Police arrest more people in Sunday night uptown protest

Greenville police say there have been more arrests following a protest that turned violent Sunday evening.

Thirty-one buildings and thirteen police vehicles were damaged in the uptown area.

The protest on the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis began peacefully but turned violent with some people throwing rocks at police, breaking windows, and vandalizing police cars.

All of those arrested so far live in Greenville, according to police.

• Dennis Whaley, 29, was charged the night of the disturbance with failure to disperse.

• Bryce Poll, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He too was arrested Sunday night.

• Rachel Kinney, 24, was charged with failure to disperse, and assault on a government official. Police say she was arrested Monday.

• Alexander Pridgen, 18, turned himself into police on Tuesday. He is charged with inciting a riot, assault on a government official, and injury to property.

• Matthew Roberts (aka Dedan Wacuiri), 33, turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged with inciting a riot, and injury to property.

• Police say a 16-year-old girl was also served with a juvenile petition for injury to property. The girl was released to her parents on Sunday night.

Officers say they expect more arrests in the case.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says Poll and Whaley were not booked into the jail so there are no mugshots available for them.

