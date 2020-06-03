Silver Alert issued for missing Tarboro woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Edgecombe County woman.

71-year-old Yvonne Hughes was last seen at 2004 Lancaster Dr in Tarboro. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hughes is described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, and she's about 5'6 and weighs 150lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans driving a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento with a D.C. license plate number of FH7984.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247.