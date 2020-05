Police say a Wilson man was fatally shot on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Selma Street around 9:45 p.m.

When they got there, officers found Amaru Carroll-Lee, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Carroll-Lee died at the scene.

The Wilson Police Department is investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to contact them at (252)399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252)243-2255.