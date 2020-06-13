Police: Wilson man behind bars after AR-15 shooting

A Wilson man is behind bars on attempted murder charges after a domestic shooting on Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Belmont Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

When officers got there, witnesses told them a suspect in a gold Hummer had been shooting an AR-15 style gun.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, but nobody was injured.

Gerame Applewhite, 32, was arrested shortly after in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue. The gun was found during the arrest.

Applewhite is charged with two counts of attempted 1st degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.