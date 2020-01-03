Police: Va. father beat man found partially nude in kids’ room

Police say a Virginia man severely beat up a family member after he says he found the man standing nude from the waist down in the bedroom of his two young children, ages 2 and 3.

Mark Stanley, 60, was visiting from North Carolina for the holidays.

He now has a pummeled face and is charged with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault. He could face more charges.

The father was not charged with anything.

When police responded to a 911 call on Dec. 29, they found Stanley with severe injuries on his face from the beating and the father was coming at him with a handgun.

Police commanded the father to drop the gun, and he did.

A police captain says deputies may have saved Stanley's life.

The kids were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

