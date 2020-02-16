Police: Two men injured, suspect on the run following Jacksonville stabbing

Police in Jacksonville are searching for a suspect following a stabbing that left two men injured on Sunday morning.

In a press release, police say they were called to the residence at 1623 Robinson Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Officers found two male victims suffering knife wounds.

Once victim had been stabbed in the back and the other was suffering from a cut to his face.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Alexez Sanchez is wanted for two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Sanchez is believed to have connections to Holly Ridge and New Bern as well.

Anyone with information should call Detective Scott Spear at (910)938-6418 or Crime Stoppers at (910)938-3273.

