Police: Two men arrested, four injured during Goldsboro shooting

Two men have been arrested following a shooting on Saturday in Goldsboro.

Police say they were called to the area of 115 Spearwood Drive for shots fired.

When officers arrived they spoke to one victim who had been shot, and found three other victims inside the trailer that had also been shot.

During their investigation, Calvin Coley was found to be the suspect.

Shortly after, officers were called to the same area for a second shooting.

After receiving a vehicle description, officers arrested a second suspect, Walter Coley, on Guinevere Lane.

Calvin Coley was later arrested as well and charged with three counts of firing into an occupied dwelling and attempted assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He was placed under a $750,000 bond.

Walter Coley was charged with attempted assault with a deadly weapon, and flee to elude with a motor vehicle. He was placed under a $50,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

