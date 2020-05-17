Police: Three men arrested outside of homicide victim's funeral with AK-47's

Three men were arrested outside of a homicide victim's funeral in Wilmington on Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were surveying the 500-block of Red Cross Street, near the funeral of Daiquan Jacobs.

Officers saw an orange Mustang stop in the intersection of 6th Street and Campbell Street, when Jeremiah Thompson, 21, wearing a black ski mask got out of the vehicle holding a semi-automatic rifle.

Patrol units then surrounded the car and arrested Thompson and three passengers.

While searching the car, police found each person with a loaded AK-47 along with drugs and money.

Thompson faces several charges including armed to the terror of the public wearing a mask in a public place. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Shakeal Thompson, 26, and Quaddarrius Cotton, 22, were also arrested and face several drug charges.

Thompson is being held on a $150,000 bond. Cotton is held on a $100,000 bond.

Police say the third passenger was not charged.

