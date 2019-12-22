Police: Teen charged with murder in fatal Charlotte shooting

Police say a 15-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal weekend shooting of a man in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that the teenager was on the scene Saturday when officers arrived at a home after dispatchers heard what appeared to be an argument and shots fired during a 911 call.

Police said they found 43-year-old William Johnston with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives determined the incident was "domestic related."

The suspect was not identified because of his age.

