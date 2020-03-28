Police: Suspect in custody following shooting at Greenville Trade It

A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greenville Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Trade It store located at the corner of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.

According to police, Jaboris Crandle, 31, left the scene before police arrived but was later found and arrested in the area of Line Avenue.

Officers say that Crandle was upset with the store manager, who was the target of the shooting.

However the gunshot struck a bystander, Charles Schreckengost, 42, in the parking lot.

Schreckengost's injuries are not life-threatening.

Crandle is facing a number of charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.