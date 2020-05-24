Police: Six wounded in shooting in Charlotte parking lot

Police say six people were wounded in a shooting at a North Carolina parking lot where a fight broke out during a social gathering.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that one of the people wounded in the shooting Saturday night in Charlotte was in serious but stable condition.

The other five wounded people had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Detectives believe an argument between people in the parking lot outside several closed businesses led to an exchange of gunfire.