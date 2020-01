Police are investigating a shooting that left a 5-year old boy hospitalized.

Wilson police were called to the 800-block of Rountree Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year old boy who had been shot.

After investigating, police found that a 17-year old male relative of the boy had accidentally shot him.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.