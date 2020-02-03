Police: One man dead after shooting in New Bern

A man was killed during a shooting in New Bern on Sunday night.

Captain David Daniels with the New Bern Police Department says officers were called about suspicious activity in the North Craven Street and Avenue A area shortly after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a gunshot victim near Don Miller Park. He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Muzungu Muteba, 24, of New Bern.

Captain Daniels says an investigation into the circumstances of shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the New Bern police at (252)633-2020.