Police: Man damaged graves while 'doing donuts' in cemetery

Police in North Carolina say a 20-year-old man drove in circles through a cemetery, damaging headstones and floral arrangements.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office said deputies charged Christian Quinn Walters on Wednesday with desecration of a gravesite in excess of $1,000.

He's accused of performing car stunts and "doing donuts'' through a cemetery in Chadbourn.

The sheriff's office said Walters was in jail Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.