Police: Greenville police officer arrested, charged with DWI

A Greenville police officer has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

In a press release, the Greenville Police Department says that officer Alison Blackmon was off-duty in her personal vehicle when she crashed her vehicle on Highway 13 in Sampson County.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved.

Blackmon was charged with DWI, and has been placed on administrative league pending the outcome of the investigation.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

