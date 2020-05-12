Police: Georgia boy, 5, accidentally shoots and kills 12-year-old brother with abandoned gun

Police in a Georgia city say a 12-year-old boy is dead after his 5-year-old brother shot him with an abandoned gun in the bushes.

Police say a Georgia boy is dead after his younger sibling accidentally shot him with an abandoned gun. (Source: CNN, WGCL)

Authorities in Griffin say the two boys and their 7-year-old sister were playing outside Saturday evening when the deadly shooting happened. The gun used in the shooting may have been discarded Saturday afternoon during a police pursuit when three men got away from the scene, leaving behind drugs.

“The children were out here peacefully playing in the backyard on the trampoline," neighbor Tom Whitehead told WGCL, describing the scene just before the shooting.

The 5-year-old told police he thought the gun was a toy when he found it and shot his older brother in the chest. The gun was found near where the drugs were recovered.

Police are now turning their attention toward finding out who is responsible for discarding the gun.

“We will leave no stone unturned as we search for the individuals responsible for the abandonment of this weapon,” Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates said.