Police: 58-year old man arrested following wreck in Morehead City

A multi-car accident on Saturday evening forced the bridge between Morehead City and Beaufort to close for about an hour.

The accident happened around 6 p.m.

Sgt. Kristopher Cummings with the Morehead City PD says that a 58-year man driving an SUV lost control of his vehicle and went left of center, before over-correcting and crashing with another vehicle head on.

Both the man, and the female driver of the second vehicle went to Carteret Healthcare to be checked for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was arrested and charges are pending.

The bridge was closed for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Neither driver had any passengers in their vehicle.