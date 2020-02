Plymouth police officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is without needed medication.

42-year-old Takeyla Perry was last seen yesterday wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown slippers.

Perry has a history of seizures, diabetes, and heart trouble, and police say she does not have her medication.

If you have any information about Takeyla Perry, contact the Plymouth Police Department or call 911.