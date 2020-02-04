Player of the Week: Tyler Bryant

South Central junior swim standout Tyler Bryant is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

The season may be over for the South Central swim team, but there is still a lot to celebrate. The Falcons finished fourth in the conference this year. They also placed in the Top 20 at regionals this past weekend.

Now of the key leaders for the Falcons all season long has been junior Tyler Bryant. He is a skilled swimmer who just so happens to also be a positive role model both in and out of the pool.

Tyler Bryant isn't like most swimmers.

"I write poetry," said Bryant. "So a lot of people don't expect that, but when I tell them that they're really shocked."

That poetry and rhythm translates from the classroom to the swimming pool.

"When I write poetry, I usually use a rhyme," added Bryant. "So I feel like you have to have a rhythm, and the repetitiveness of it is important when you're swimming because you have to stay focused."

He excels in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle.

"Freestyle I think maybe because my length," Bryant said.

He also dominates the 100 meter backstroke.

"I think I'm good at [backstroke] because it feels peaceful to me," said Bryant. "I know I'm suppose to go fast, but the whole stroke, the process is just really soothing to me."

"He is one of the biggest leaders on our team," said head coach Michaela Garris. "He never complains and works hard everyday, and really helps the team."

"I feel like I have a family here," added Bryant. "This year just felt really special."

Bryant dreams of swimming to new depths next year.

"Next year I hope to make states in most of my good events," Bryant said.

"I think Tyler will end up swimming at states as an individual next year and has a big chance at winning conference for some individual events, as well," Garris added.

