Player of the Week: Terquavion Smith

Farmville Central junior basketball standout and N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

The Farmville Central varsity boys basketball team has started the 2019-20 season the same way they ended the 2018-19 season. The defending 2A state champions are a perfect 7-0, riding a 39-game winning streak, and are being led by some of the best young players in all of North Carolina.

One of those players is Terquavion Smith. Last year -- as a sophomore -- Smith verbally committed to N.C. State.

In ninth grade, he started dunking.

"He's a force to be reckon with," Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said.

In tenth grade, he caught the eyes of Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack.

"When I went to N.C. State for a visit, they offered me," said Smith. "It was all love when I went there, so I felt like it was more of a family thing."

Now in 11th grade, Terquavion Smith is getting buckets. The junior guard/forward is averaging 27 points, four assists and four rebounds per game.

"As good as he was last year, he's this much better this year," added Williford. "I'm expecting big things out of him, and we will see where it leads."

Williford said he's tough on Smith, especially in practice, but only because he wants Smith to be elite.

"There is no ceiling," said Williford. "I think he's still going to grow some more. Coach Keatts and the N.C. State staff are ecstatic about just seeing his development from last year to this year."

Last year, Smith was impatient when it came to shooting the basketball. So, Coach Keatts took notice and told Smith to work on his jumper.

"He wants me to keep getting stronger, and the mid-range pull-up, he kept bugging me about that," explained Smith. "Keep getting better at my [jumper], so I can start using it more."

And so far that bugging is working out. Smith is not only looking stronger, but he's also shooting 67 percent from the field.

"I just go out on the court," said Smith. "Go hard. When I start scoring it brings more fuel to my fire. It pumps me up more."

"When he's on the break, there's not a more dangerous person to have the basketball in his hands," said Williford. "He's almost like a snake, he can get to where he wants to get to."

Smith said he aspires to one day play in the NBA so that he can give back to his parents who have already given him so much.

Williford also described Smith as "sneaky smart" in the classroom. Smith said his favorite subject is math. Smith also said he's the funniest player on the Jaguars' basketball team and helps keep everyone loose.

Smith and the Jaguars (7-0) will look to extend their 39-game winning streak to 40 TONIGHT against Washington (5-2). Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Farmville Central High School.

