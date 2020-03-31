Player of the Week: Leontae Moye

Farmville Central junior basketball standout Leontae Moye is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

"He is 6-foot-7 and still growing," said Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford in a Zoom interview Tuesday afternoon. "He's skilled. He can shoot the basketball. He can jump over the rim. The sky is the limit."

Williford salivates over Leontae Moye, because on a team full stars, his star junior is a slam dunk.

"Without Leontae in the lineup we don't win the state championship last year," added Williford. "He changes everything within four or five feet of the bucket."

"I'm just doing what I have to do to help my team get to states," Moye said in a Zoom interview Tuesday afternoon.

Moye's stock just continues to rise.

"He had the highest ceiling of anyone on the team," said Williford. "As far as where he was at and where he could go. His ceiling is unbelievable."

Moye is the team's leading rebounder. He also has developed great practice habits, a sneaky good shot, and always puts his team first.

"Making sure I hustle during practice," added Moye. "Making sure that I do everything right that I need to do, like helping me with my post work and all that stuff."

"He has a very, very high basketball IQ and passes the ball well out of the post," said Williford. "He's not going to complain about not getting the basketball. He's just going to go get it. He's always been a very skilled basketball player. Next year you'll see his role just explode."

For more on Moye, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

NOTE: If you have a student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.