Player of the Week: Kylah Silver

D.H. Conley freshman basketball, volleyball and softball standout Kylah Silver is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

The D.H. Conley girls basketball team is off to a perfect start. In fact, the Vikings are now 13-0 following Monday night's big win over rival J.H. Rose.

One of the key pieces to the Vikings' early success has been the stellar play of Kylah Silver. She is a gifted three-sport (volleyball, basketball and softball) athlete who is only a freshman!

She may be just a freshman, but she sure doesn't play like one.

"She's soft-spoken, but when she steps on the court, she's a totally different player," head coach Shawn Moore said.

"When I get on the court, I'm a whole different person," Silver added.

"She plays with tenacity," added Moore. "She plays with energy. She plays hard. She plays aggressive. So her demeanor on the floor is totally opposite of what it is off the floor."

But that demeanor is what makes Silver so dangerous.

"He says I go from silver to gold real quick," Silver said.

Silver is having herself a golden freshman year, leading her team in scoring with 18 points per game. Her secret?

"Just push hard on and off the court, and just work hard in the training and give it all my best," Silver explained.

That work ethic comes from Silver's mother, who just so happens to be former Pirate great, Tomekia Blackmon. The former ECU hoops standout was inducted into the ECU athletics hall of fame this past fall.

"When she got inducted," said Silver. "It made me want to push harder so I could get up there and get in the Hall of Fame with her."

Vikings' head coach Shawn Moore says he treats Silver like a college player, adding that the freshman is extremely humble despite being so talented.

"In 3.5 years from now, she's going to be one of the top players in the state of North Carolina," Moore said.

The ECU women's basketball program is already looking at Silver.

The Vikings will put their unblemished record to the test this upcoming Friday night with a conference showdown against C.B. Aycock. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. at Hollywood Crossroads.

For more on Silver, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

NOTE: If you have a student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.