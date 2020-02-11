Player of the Week: Keishon Porter

Southwest Edgecombe senior basketball and football standout Keishon Porter is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

The 6-foot-3 senior guard has already committed to advancing his academic and athletic career at Radford University next fall. He expects to make an immediate impact on the Highlanders basketball team.

It has been quite the year for Southwest Edgecombe athletics. In the fall, Cougar football reached the third round of the state playoffs. Now in the winter, Cougar basketball is ranked as one of the top 2A teams in the state.

One common thread on those two teams is Keishon Porter. The future high-flying Highlander loves to play above the rim.

Whether on the football field or the basketball court, Keishon Porter loves getting up and loves getting down!

"Just like when he dunks the sky is the limit," said Southwest Edgecombe head basketball coach Shelton Langley. "This kid can do it all."

Porter racked up nearly 1,600 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his Cougar football career.

Meanwhile, the stellar student-athlete is averaging 23 points and seven rebounds during his senior season on the varsity basketball team. In fact, he recently reached the 1,000-point mark in his high school hoops career.

"My mom says you can't get anything until you work for it, so I just work everyday to improve on my game," said Porter. "I go to the gym and workout."

But despite excelling in both basketball and football, the sport of basketball is his first true love.

"Basketball has been my love ever since I was little," Porter said.

And now his little dream of playing big time basketball at the next level is coming true. Porter has committed to play basketball at Radford University in Virginia.

"It means a lot for me to play at the next level," added Porter. "And just get better and go to the other next level because like coach said the sky is the limit for me. What excites me most is me going [to Radford] knowing I can make a big impact and be a program changer."

"I think he's a great example for our future athletes," added Langley. "If you want to take your sports to the next level, you have to take care of your business in the classroom, and he's done that for four years. I think he'll succeed on and off the court in college."

"Hopefully when I leave [Southwest Edgecombe] I'll be remembered as the player that I am, the student that I am, and how I am as a person," Porter said.

After falling to Farmville Central on Monday night, Porter and the Cougars are back at it again Tuesday night. It is senior night at Southwest Edgecombe High School, as the Cougars play host to North Johnston at 7 p.m.

For more on Porter, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

