Player of the Week: Ka'Nyah O'Neal

Southside freshman basketball standout Ka'Nyah O'Neal is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

After losing two of three to start the season, the Southside varsity girls basketball team has suddenly won eight of its last nine games. So, now the Seahawks are flying high with a 9-3 record.

Leading the way for the 'Hawks turnaround this season has been freshman phenom Ka'Nyah O'Neal.

Next up for O'Neal and the Seahawks is another Coastal Plains 1A matchup against Riverside this upcoming Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Southside High School.

