Player of the Week: Amiya Joyner

Farmville Central sophomore basketball standout Amiya Joyner is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

For the second straight season, the Farmville Central girls basketball team is heading to the 2A state championship game.

But this time around the Lady Jags hope to win it all.

Amiya Joyner is making sure they get the job done this year. The super sophomore is 6-foot-2 and stands at the center of the Lady Jags' success.

But what is it exactly that separates Joyner from pack?

"She can dribble the basketball," said Farmville Central head coach Hollis Harper. "She can bring it out. She can shoot the three. She can take it to the rack. That's what gives her an advantage over a lot of people her size."

Her handles paired with her height is a dangerous combination.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore says she mirrors her game after her two favorite players, Elena Delle Donne and Kevin Durant.

Joyner is nearly averaging a double-double (points and rebounds) this season.

"I can dribble real good, and most people my height don't have that advantage, so that's good for me," Amiya Joyner said.

And how about this? Joyner's stellar play is getting the attention of one of the best players in the NBA, Stephen Curry (see video above).

Joyner has already received more than a handful of major Division-I offers.

"My dreams are to go pro and go to a good college and help my family be successful," Joyner said.

"She can go however far she takes it," added Harper. "A young talent like that? That's good to have in Farmville, North Carolina. And I hope she stays."

Joyner and No. 1 Farmville Central (25-3) will face No. 3 Newton-Conover (28-2) in the 2A Women's Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 14 at 12:05 p.m. inside the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of UNC in Chapel Hill.

