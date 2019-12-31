Player of the Week: Aaron Murphy

J.H. Rose sophomore basketball standout Aaron Murphy is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

What a turnaround it's been for the J.H. Rose varsity boys basketball team. The Rampants won just three games all of last season but already have nine wins this season!

In fact, the Rampants are a perfect 9-0 and recently won the annual Parker's Barbecue Pitt County Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The MVP of that tournament was Rampants' sophomore Aaron Murphy. He scored 24 points and grabbed 10 boards in his team's 87-75 victory over Greene Central in the championship game.

"I want to be a great player," Murphy said Saturday night after being named tournament MVP.

"If you want a team player, he's your man," J.H. Rose head coach James Rankins said about his sensational sophomore.

Murphy is a team-first kind of guy who meshes hard work with talent to elevate his game and others.

"Doing what my coaches tell me to do," said Murphy when asked why he's having so much success. "Not being selfish, passing the ball, driving, getting to the cup."

"Aaron is the glue," added Rankins. "He's the glue. He's our inside presence. He's our outside presence. He's our defensive presence. We have really good players on our team, then we have Aaron. It shows that his teammates really love and appreciate him. That's the glue."

Murphy is unselfish, funny and easy-going. He is a rising star who is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game through nine games this season.

"I've been coaching for a long, long time," said Rankins. "Very, very rarely do you get a player like Aaron. So I think I'm very fortunate to be able to coach a kid like Aaron."

Murphy's passion and love for the game come from his mother, Shontell Lane.

"Shout-out to my mom," added Murphy. "I love her to death. She's my motivation every day."

And I'll tell you what, there is no telling just how far Aaron Murphy will go.

The next scheduled game for Murphy and undefeated J.H. Rose is a rivalry rematch against D.H. Conley. The Rampants just beat the Vikings 67-60 on their way to that holiday tournament title. This conference matchup is set for Monday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m. at D.H. Conley High School.

For more on Murphy, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

NOTE: If you have a student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.