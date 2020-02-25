Plants and crops affected by roller coaster weather

The recent roller-coaster weather is impacting plant life in Eastern Carolina.

It snowed, it stormed, it got down to the 20's and up to the 70's all in one week. The ups and downs seem to have confused our plants.

Andrea Pike is the co-owner of Carolina Seasons Nursery in Greenville. She says she’s seen some early blooming.

“You could see some plants that have started to put on some new growth for the spring thinking that it’s springtime,” said Pike.

However, spring isn’t on the horizon just yet. It has been the second hottest winter in Greenville climate data.

Pike said, “When the blooms are actually open, and they freeze, usually, they’re going to die from that freeze. So, they’ll turn brown and fall off.”

The budded plants remain protected.

That concern also extends to our crops. Carrie Ortel, an agriculture extension agent with the Pitt County Agricultural Center, says wheat and strawberry season is upon us. They’ve had to take action to save the strawberries.

Ortel said, “We had a decision this week whether we wanted to cover the strawberries or leave them uncovered. If we covered them, we would have an earlier strawberry season in North Carolina. And leaving them uncovered would kill a few blooms that are already out, but they would recover.”

There are some benefits to the cold. Pike says the snow can act as an insulator and keep the plants warmer than if they aren’t covered in snow. When it melts, it's also great for watering. Also, Ortel says the cold keeps the bugs away from the crops.

“The lack of winter is really gonna impact us with a pest management standpoint. So, if you’ve noticed there’s been a lot of bugs out. So, if we were able to get a good cold freeze that would kill back some of the bugs and reduce that population, and so, that would help us this coming Summer,” Ortel said.

Provided we stay away from 20-degree temperatures, Pike said most plants should survive. She’s seen nothing major at the nursery. However, she mentions that hot season vegetables planted too early may suffer from a cold snap, but once things warm up for spring, everything should be back to normal as the plants have enough stored energy.

And if you’re growing plants at home, there’s not much you can do to protect them. Pike says up North, some people like to cover plants. She feels this isn’t necessary.

Pike said, “I think we just have to be patient. I don’t think there’s a whole lot we can do about it.”