Pizza dinner tossed after charred snake found in family's oven

A New Year's surprise slithered into an oven in a Wake Forest home while a family was baking a pizza.

Robert and Amber Helm say they saw smoke coming from the kitchen. When they went to check it out it was coming from the oven.

"The oven started smoking and I told my boys 'back up' so I can make sure a fire or anything didn't happen," said Amber Helm. "I looked closely and was like 'Oh my God! That's a friggin' snake.'"

After opening up the oven door they saw a snake sitting at the bottom below the pizza.

The burnt-up serpent was not on the menu for this family as they threw away the pizza right away.

The Helm's plan to bring in animal experts to figure out how the snake got into the oven in the first place. "I was queasy and it was creepy," said Robert Helm. "There's nothing good about finding a smokey snake in your oven."

The whole ordeal left the family shocked and disturbed.