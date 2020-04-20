Pizza Inn providing pizza for school lunches this week in Beaufort County

A local school district is teaming up with a popular pizza restaurant this week to continue providing school lunches for kids while they're learning from home.

Pizza Inn of Washington is providing hundreds of pizzas at a reduced price to five different Beaufort County schools this week.

At Chocowinity Primary School, cafeteria workers are providing over 350 breakfast and lunches each day.

Manager Pamela Lampkins says it's been more challenging to provide to go meals to families rather than serving kids in the traditional cafeteria setting. She says the staff is committed to making sure the kids are well fed, and that it's great to receive community support. "It's a pleasant surprise. We've just been using our regular truck with Sysco and getting our food from that supply, but it was just a blessing that they decided do this for us this time."

And kids at Eastern, Snowden, John Cotton Tayloe, and Northeast Elementary schools will also be receiving Pizza one day each this week.

