Pitt Street Brewing offering curbside pickup

A local craft brewery says curbside pickup and delivery orders of locally brewed beer have been going up over the past few weeks.

Pitt Street Brewing in Uptown Greenville closed its doors and converted to curbside pick up back on St. Patrick's Day.

Staff members say they were able to offer the service a few days a week, and then expanded into limited delivery options.

Taproom Manager Mary Ann Ricks says customers have been supportive, and they've been able to expand curbside pick up to seven days a week and delivery Monday through Friday. She says the brewery is still missing out on the popular spring patio season, but says the local brewing community is tight-knit and have been supporting each other through these tough times.

Ricks says, "I think there's one thing that this brewing community has figured out through this is that we're resilient. We really banded together and it's really a fellowship. We're friends with all of our brewery neighbors and we look out for one another."

Ricks says you should follow your favorite brewery on social media to keep up with the latest changes in products and availability. She says websites often can't keep up with the pace that things are changing.

