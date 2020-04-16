Pitt Greene EMC providing free WiFi

A local electric provider is now offering free Wi-Fi locations in two eastern Carolina counties.

The Pitt Greene EMC Is offering free Wi-Fi in the parking lot of its Pitt County location in Farmville and it's Greene County location in Snow Hill.

The service is available from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. everyday.

The electric membership corporation says they wanted to make sure students and families that don't have Internet access were able to use the service now that children are being homeschooled due to the coronavirus.

