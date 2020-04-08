Pitt County woman shares her experience with COVID-19

A Pitt County woman is sharing her ordeal of testing positive for COVID-19 and her recovery.

Monique Smallwood was tested onn March 27th for the virus. She had symptoms of itchy throat and headaches. On March 31st results came back positive for COVID-19.

Smallwood says she was in a state of shock and disbelief when she found out the results. "And I was like wait a minute are you sure you’re talking to the right person?”

On March 13th she went to visit her family in New York to handle family affairs. Saying, “My dad passed away back in December, so I went and I had to get his ashes."

She returned to Greenville and a week later she started developing an itchy throat, headaches and symptoms she says she thought were allergies. Smallwood said, “My allergies have been acting up for a few weeks or so that’s what I thought was going on.”

Days passed and the allergy medicine wasn’t helping and she knew something wasn’t adding up. Being a diabetic she didn’t want to take any chances. “I called the doctor and I was like you know something's not right.”

They tested her for strep and flu and both tests came back negative. Then they tested her for coronavirus. She said, “In my mind I was like no this is not happening to me."

Smallwood says the virus felt similar to the flu she had contracted in the past and for four days all she did was sleep. “I passed out all I did was sleep. “

She began to feel better saying Tuesday she finally felt back to normal. Through immune boost vitamins, much-needed rest and trusting in her faith, she wasn’t about to let this virus overcome her. “I’m going to live I’m not going to let this defeat me.” she said.

Smallwood says on Thursday her doctor says it’s OK for her to come out of her quarantine room where she has been for the past few weeks and she says post recovery she will follow all precautions and is urging others to as well.