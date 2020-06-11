Pitt County woman previously charged in fraud scheme arrested again

A woman previously charged with duping three victims in a fraud scheme has been indicted by a Grand Jury on new charges.

Heather Taylor, 44-years-old of Greenville, is charged with two counts of embezzlement, two counts of exploit elder trust and obtaining property by false pretense.

She was arrested Thursday and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where she is being held under a $450,000 secured bond.

It was last August when the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by BB&T bank regarding concerns of possible elder exploitation.

A detective worked with the elder victim’s adult children and determined that Taylor had been in a business relationship with their father, running Double Barrel Stables.

Investigators say so far, they have been able to identify well over $300,000 in funds that had allegedly been embezzled by the suspect from the victim, an elderly man with serious health conditions.

During the investigation a second elderly victim came forward with information that Taylor had also approached her wanting to start a stable and horse transport business. The victim says Taylor had already obtained over $1,000 from her before she became suspicious and cut ties.

WITN reported on Taylor in 2015 when she was charged with 22 counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Detectives say Taylor pretended to be her mother who was dying of cancer, and on another occasion they say she was involved in a baby adoption scheme.

Investigators say It is possible that there are other victims in this latest case.

If you believe that you have been a victim of any crimes by this suspect, you can contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 252-902-2149.