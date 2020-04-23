Pitt County woman nabbed on drug charges

Deputies nabbed a suspected drug dealer during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Pitt County deputies say they received complaints about drug sales at a home on Joe Gardner Road in Grifton. Deputies and K9 deputies used surveillance on the home to identify Krystal Williams, 29, as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies pulled over Williams on NC 11 South outside of Ayden. They say they found cocaine inside the car and then searched her home and found cocaine, marijuana and heroin inside.

Williams has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/ deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

She has since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center under a $102,000 bond.