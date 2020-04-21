Pitt County veterinarians providing telehealth visits for pets

A local animal hospital is now offering virtual veterinary visits and curbside care for your pets.

Animal care East in Greenville and Winterville are providing virtual visits through a telemedicine app for pets.

The AIRVET app allows you to text, send photos, and conduct video and phone visits with your preferred veterinarian, or a veterinarian anywhere online.

Dr. Christian Proietto says veterinarians can diagnose and prescribe treatment for many common conditions, and can refer you to bring your pet in if it appears an office visit is needed.

Curbside drop off for your pets is also available.

The animals go inside with the staff while their humans stay socially distant outside.

Dr. Proietto says both services have become very popular over the last few weeks.

Animal Care East plans to continue offering both services indefinitely.