Pitt County teacher surprises students with supplies and snacks

Jordan Cormany’s classroom would normally be filled with five students. But during stay-at-home orders and business and school closures, students are being educated through distance learning.

Through a $1,000 "Keep Kids Learning Grant," from "DonorsChoose" Cormany and her teacher assistant were able to create learning tools packages for students.

"DonorsChoose" is a national nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.

Through the grant, the Eastern Carolina teachers from Wahl-Coates Elementary were able to get care packages full of learning tools and snacks for her students and they delivered them on Wednesday.

Cormany said the items will keep students thinking of school. She said, “Materials, such as food and enriching items to give students to use and keep for themselves at home, even when school opens back up.”

Because of the small classroom size, Cormany was able to extend care packages to a fellow teacher to share with her students as well.

"I was also able to share the wealth with another classroom teacher who is also a special education teacher, Cormany said.”

Teacher Silvia Suggs shared a message with her students and said, “Even though we are not in the classroom, we want them to be safe and to know that we love them.”

North Carolina Schools are scheduled to be closed until May 15th.