Pitt County teacher connects with deaf, hard of hearing students virtually

Online learning can be challenging for both students and teachers alike, but for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, it adds another strain.

That's why Pitt County Schools Lead Deaf and Hard of Hearing Teacher Robin Bliven has created a way to connect with her students virtually.

She's created a YouTube channel with online lesson plans. In the videos, she reads stories both verbally and through sign language. She's utilized puppets and other fun ways to get her students involved.

"My lessons have been geared toward our students who are grades pre-k through 12. It's just a way to bring them all together and experience a familiar face and a familiar language," Bliven explained.

There are more than 100 students in the Pitt County school system with hearing loss. At least 55 students receive direct services from deaf or hard of hearing teachers and 12 students use sign language as their main mode of communication.

Bliven says most of her students are in homes where parents don't know sign language and they have limited connectivity to the internet, so social distancing has really made them feel isolated.

"Giving them access to a recorded video they can go back and watch again and again is a way to validate 'those are my teachers. They love me, they hear me, they see me,'" said Bliven.

Bliven releases a new video every Wednesday and Sunday night. She says anyone can watch them and learn a thing or two.

"It's been a great advantage for parents who don't know how to sign. They can learn from the videos," Bliven explained.

She also schedules regular Zoom calls with her students in order to maintain direct communication. While challenging at times, she says this has given her the opportunity to be creative and connect with students outside of a regular classroom schedule.

"The ability to be at home and do this kind of thing has given us license to be creative. I've done lessons on things not in the curriculum. We went on a walk outside in my front yard and found clovers. It does give you license to be able to think outside the box," said Bliven.

You can watch her stories and lessons on her YouTube channel. ​