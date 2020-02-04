Pitt County student apprenticeship program growing

Some local students are getting a head start on their careers while working their way through high school.

The Tradesformers Apprentice Program in Pitt County matches high school juniors with employers who have a need for skilled tradesmen and women.

Students spend the summer after their junior year working with a local business, and then continue to work in the afternoons during their senior year. The students get paid while learning the basics of their future occupation, and often step right into full time employment after graduation.

Student apprentice Ian Radcliff says, "I didn't really want to go to college and I was thinking about joining the military but this came up an I thought it was a great opportunity so I just kind of took it and went with it."

Pitt County Schools says seven employers currently participate in the program, but more businesses have expressed an interest in participating.

