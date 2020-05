A railroad crossing in northern Pitt County will be closed later this week for repairs.

CSX Railroad will shut down the crossing on Staton Mill Road outside of Bethel. The crossing is between Futrell-Robson and Whichard roads.

The railroad says there is a defect in the crossing and work is expected to begin Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. It will take about a week to complete.

Both lanes will be closed and CSX will have detour routes set up for drivers.