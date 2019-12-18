Pitt County party leaders respond to impeachment debate

Residents and party leaders in Pitt County are reacting to the House of Representatives debating two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pitt County Republican Party Chairman Gary Weaver feels there were issues with the hearings.

"I don't think the hearings were, I wouldn't say they were totally wrong, I don't think all of it was done correctly by the law," said Weaver.

Weaver suggests that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell hold hearings and get more people under oath. He argues there's not enough evidence of President Trump committing a crime.

The Pitt County Democratic Party Chairman Charles McLawhorn argues that the impeachment process was stunted by resistance from the President.

McLawhorn said, "Their complaint about the process is really ridiculous because the president didn't comply with a single request for documents."

McLawhorn adds that the president could be charged with more, but believes the House has narrowed the articles down to two to speed the process. He believes the overwhelming majority will vote against Trump in 2020.

"President Trump has offered absolutely nothing by way of exoneration of his position," said McLawhorn.

Also, there is a major disagreement on the speed of the process.

Weaver said, "I think a lot of it was ram-rodded down the throat and there are people that were not interviewed that I think should have been interviewed."

Voters in Greenville have been following the process and have their feelings on the pace of the process as well.

Democratic voter Davey Gaston is from New York but is working in Greenville.

"I think the pace is OK. I think the committee's been having some good hearings. We've been having some good people testify. So, I think it's moving kind of along at a steady pace," said Gaston.

Samuel Moore is visiting Greenville and believes the pace is too fast.

"I think it's gone incredibly fast. And I think it was interesting; Jerry Nadler cut off the committee. They were having the hearing process and, by law, they're allowed to. The Republicans are allowed to produce amendments to the articles of impeachment, and instead of letting them go through the full process, Jerry Nadler cut them off," Moore said.

Antonio Gonzalez wants Trump removed from office.

Gonzalez said, "The witnesses that Democrats have wanted to call in have been rejected from them or blocked by the White House."

Hannah Steinberg doesn't want Trump impeached.

"They're more interested in trying their best in any way possible to frame him for something," said Steinberg.

All agree that they believe the Senate will vote to not remove the president from office.

Parties are also split on what they believe will happen next.

Weaver said, "I think the Senate will take it up. He will be exonerated. And he'll go back to leading this country."

McLawhorn said, "I want the Democrats to be encouraged. We will get our chance at election time."

Weaver says that the parties need to work together for the greater good.

