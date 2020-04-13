Pitt County now providing number of estimated COVID-19 recoveries

Pitt County is now reporting the number of estimated COVID-19 recoveries.

The health department says, "In response to multiple requests from residents and the media, on Monday, April 13, 2020, the Pitt County Health Department began reporting an “estimated and assumed” count of the number of recovered cases from COVID-19 in Pitt County."

Until now, Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail had chosen not to offer this kind of information, saying, "As there is still no universally agreed upon definition on what it means to be “fully recovered” from COVID-19. To be ‘recovered’ means more than simply ‘feeling better. There are many factors that go into determining what a full recovery is.”

Since there is not yet a universal standard, the Health Department will be reporting an “estimated and assumed” recovery count. Recovery estimation is calculated by taking the date a person was tested and adding 15 days. That number is the days the CDC recommends waiting after infection plus one.

Pitt County has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 cases with one death.

They classify 28 of those as estimated recovery.

