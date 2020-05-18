Pitt County marks National EMS Week

It is a special week for some people on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

This is National EMS Week.

EMS workers are some of the first to arrive at a scene and give medical care.

Right now, EMS crews are providing care while trying to protect themselves.

Jim McArthur, Pitt County EMS Coordinator says, "Keep the paramedics and EMT's on your minds because more than often EMS workers are typically out of sight out of mind until you have a emergency. Just realizing those people are out there, they are always on duty and they are always available."

McArthur says right now is the perfect time to remember those workers with EMS week highlighting them for their hard work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first National EMS Week was in 1974 when President Gerald Ford declared the week to acknowledge the crucial work of this critical link in emergency medical care.

