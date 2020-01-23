Pitt County man charged with stabbing younger brother

Deputies say it was brother versus brother in a stabbing case Wednesday night in one Eastern Carolina county.

Deven Nicholson was found stabbed in his abdomen around 8:30 p.m. at a home on L.T. Hardee Road outside of Greenville.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Vidant Medical Center for his injuries.

The man's brother, 24-year-old Pierre Nicholson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The older Nicholson was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

