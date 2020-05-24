Pitt County man arrested on attempted murder charges

A man has been arrested for attempted murder following reports of a series of assaults.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division received a report on May 23 that Michael Earl Crandell, 44, of Grifton, made the assaults the previous day.

The assaults took place in a vehicle and at multiple physical locations in and around the Ayden area, according to the sheriff's office.

Following their investigation, Crandell was arrested on the charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female.

Crandell was already in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center on the charges of driving while impaired, failure to appear on the charges of impeding traffic, driving while license revoked, and failure to reduce speed, with an $8,000 secured bond.

He is currently being held with no bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.