Pitt County loses nearly $10 million in tourism revenue due to pandemic

The coronavirus has cost one of the largest cities in eastern Carolina millions of dollars in tourism revenues.

The Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau has seen cancellations of nearly two dozen events, including sports tournaments, reunions, and conventions since March.

The organization's president, Andrew Schmidt, says those cancellations have cost the city close to $10 million in lost revenue.

He says that figure includes only events booked through his organization, and doesn't include the impacts of other cancellations like the ECU baseball season, and students leaving town to complete their classes online.

Schmidt says he hopes to see improvements as the summer moves along, particularly within the hard-hit hotel and hospitality industries. "We're down about 75%. I would expect that to continue through June. Maybe start slowly upticking if things go well with phase 2 to maybe get back into the 40% occupancy range, 50% occupancy range maybe by the end of the summer."

And Schmidt says there reason for some optimism as a number of large events chose to postpone and reschedule for later dates rather than canceling altogether.