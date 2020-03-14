Pitt County leaders address public concerns amid coronavirus

Multiple agencies across Pitt County met Friday afternoon to outline and share department plans as they continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

Leaders from Pitt County Schools, the judicial system, Greenville Utilities Commission, Greenville Police and Fire, local colleges, the city of Greenville and Vidant health were all at eastern AHEC.

They talked about coronavirus concerns, how schools are disinfecting surfaces, and plans to keep schools open.

However, there are still no field trips or school-related travel.

PCC is working to move as many classes to the web as possible and Greenvile's mayor is recommending online business payment methods if possible.

The Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said there are no positive coronavirus cases right now, but several tests are pending.

"So far we have no confirmed cases in Pitt County at this time. Several tests are pending and sooner than later we are expecting a positive result."

The Pitt County Schools superintendent said the schools will stay open until the CDC recommends closing. They are also sending home information to parents asking about wifi capability.