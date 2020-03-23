Pitt County employee has coronavirus

An employee of Pitt County government has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The county confirms to WITN News that the person works for the Pitt County Health Department in its Environmental Health division.

Pitt County says Environmental Health is a different building and campus than the main health department. That division does restaurant inspections, septic tank permits, mosquito control, checks public swimming pools, as well as other tasks.

An email from the health director to all employees sent out earlier today said the worker was briefly in the building last week and went to the employee clinic.

"I believe the risk to you is very low, but if you have symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please consult your healthcare provider," Dr. John Silvernail said in the email.

The county says the employee does not live in Pitt County, and is not counted as one of the six current cases in the county.

