Pitt County deputies searching for runaway Juvenile

The Pitt County Sheriff's office is searching for a runaway juvenile.

According to a post on Facebook, deputies are looking for 16-year old Johnson Evans.

Evans is described as 5'10", 218 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lt. Ray Smith says Evans was last seen at 2877 Avon Rd. in Greenville around 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20th.

Authorities are warning the public to use caution, saying Evans may become violent.

Anyone who sees Evans is askeed to contact the Pitt County Sheriff's Office at (252)830-4141 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252)758-7777.

