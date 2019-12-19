Pitt County deputies still looking for man who has been missing for five months

The search continues this morning for a man who has been missing for more than five months now.

Pitt County deputies are looking for 52-year-old Kenneth Schuettinger Jr. who most commonly goes by Andy.

Deputies say he was last seen on July 14th near Woodsend Lane in Greenville.

He is a veteran who does not have a car or cell phone and he may have trouble seeing.

Schuettinger is 5'7" and about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be should call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

