Pitt County animal sanctuary looking for donors, animal sponsors

A local animal sanctuary here in the east is doing everything they can to rescue different types of animals.

But they could use some help.

Party Farms Animal Sanctuary in Pitt County is a new non-profit organization that just moved to North Carolina with one goal in mind: to save animals and give them a loving space to live their lives.

Kaitlyn and John started the sanctuary for domestic land livestock animals in need of a forever home.

The farm has 5 dogs, 4 pigs, 2 horses and a bunny.

"It started as an animal rescue for dogs, but when I became a vegan about 5 years ago and volunteered with sanctuaries, I realized that pigs and horses and other livestock animals are just like dogs," Kaitlyn said.

The non-profit originally started in Los Angeles then moved to North Carolina about a year ago.

"We were a little hesitant, moving into hog country but the community reception has been very positive," Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn and John say there is an over population of most animals but the biggest need for rescues are horses, pigs and dogs.

Party Farms got three Yorkshire piglets from a cruelty case in New Jersey.

The piglets were raised to be slaughtered for food, then given to a petting zoo which ended up not working out.

Now Andy, Doc and Mouse are living happily in an open area full of fun, food and lots and lots of mud.

Toots is a pot belly pig who was abandoned by her family.

Party Farms is looking to expand her fenced area.

"We live of 13 acres of land but want to expand the pastures and fenced in areas," John said.

Kaitlyn and John say a lot of sanctuaries around the area are full so they want to help in any way they can.

Party Farms also needs help taking care of their animals.

You can go to partyfarms.com to donate to their organization and even sponsor an animal each month.

"This is a passion project, it's fueled by donations but we put our blood, sweat and tears into this farm," John said.

